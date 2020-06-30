CarParts.com and PowerStop to Celebrate Independence Day with Front Row Motorsports

CarParts.com and longtime partner PowerStop are joining together to celebrate this coming July 4th weekend at the world-famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Debuting a new star-spangled theme, CarParts.com will be the primary sponsor of Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Ford Mustang on Sunday, July 5th, with PowerStop-the leading brand in performance brake system upgrades-serving as a co-primary partner. All PowerStop brake system upgrade kits are sold at CarParts.com.

One of NASCAR's most prestigious events, the Brickyard 400, moves to July 4th weekend for the first time in NASCAR Cup Series history. The Brickyard will also play host to the NTT IndyCar Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series events on Saturday, prior to Sunday's race, where the No. 34 CarParts.com Ford Mustang will compete in the NASCAR Cup Series. All three races will be televised nationally on NBC.

"We're honored to take part in this historic occasion at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as we all commemorate America's independence," said Lev Peker, CEO of CarParts.com and its parent company, US Auto Parts. "We're proud to have CarParts.com and our friends at PowerStop featured on the No. 34 machine of Michael McDowell and the Front Row Motorsports team. We hope our car's scheme will bring joy to our fellow hardworking Americans as we all observe the nation's birthday."

CarParts.com returns as a partner with FRM as McDowell continues to have career-best finishes this season. The support for McDowell has extended off the track, as McDowell recently received a PowerStop Z36 Truck & Tow Brake Upgrade Kit for his 2017 Ford F-150. McDowell will continue to showcase upgrades from CarParts.com throughout the year.

Keeping customers across America on the road, the e-commerce business offers an easy-to-navigate, mobile-friendly website and a 90-day return policy to assure customers they will get the right parts, guaranteed. CarParts.com is also a prime destination to find PowerStop products. PowerStop has pioneered the performance brake upgrade category by providing exceptional-quality brake parts and full brake kits at affordable prices.

"This is such a big weekend with us running at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during the July 4 weekend," said McDowell. "Having CarParts.com and PowerStop join us with a very cool paint scheme makes us want to run up front and have a great finish for them. I've really enjoyed working with CarParts.com and now I'm starting to work on putting new PowerStop brakes on my truck. I encourage everyone to check out their sites to see how they can help you, too."

For more information about CarParts.com, visit CarParts.com . For more information about PowerStop, visit PowerStop.com

