Michael McDowell Earns New Career-Best Finish at Pocono Raceway

No. 34 Dockside Logistics Ford Mustang Started: 26th Finished: 8th Stage One: 19th

Stage Two: 16th

Stage Three: 8th Michael McDowell and his No. 34 Dockside Logistics Ford Mustang took the green flag in Saturday's 130-lap race at Pocono Raceway from the 26th position. During the Competition Caution on Lap 12, McDowell radioed to the team to say, "feels like it rolls over on the right rear ... felt like the balance was coming to me." McDowell would come to pit road for 4 tires and fuel. A second Caution would come with less than ten laps remaining in the first stage, in which McDowell would stay out. He finished the stage from the 19th position, noting that the car's balance was "better." Under the Stage 1 Caution, Crew Chief Drew Blickensderfer would make the call for fuel only. McDowell noted early on in Stage 2 that his race car fired off "too free." He would go on to race his way into the top-15, before the Caution flag flew with less than 20 laps remaining in the stage. Michael McDowell would bring his No. 34 Dockside Logistics Ford Mustang down pit road for 4 tires, fuel, a packer and spring rubber adjustment. Not long after going back to green, the Caution flag would fly once again. Blickensderfer made the call for the No. 34 to stay out under Caution after McDowell told the team that his car was much better. The No. 34 Dockside Logistics Ford Mustang would take the Stage 2 green- and-white checkered flag, P16. Michael McDowell would take the green flag in the caution-less final stage of Saturday's 325-mile race from the 14th position. Later in the Stage, as green flag pit stops began, Michael McDowell and the No. 34 team would remain on track, running down the leader and overtaking the lead with 20 laps to go. Half a lap later, Blickensderfer would call the No. 34 to pit road for 2 tires and fuel. McDowell would cycle into the 10th position after his green flag pit stop and go on to race his way to an 8th place finish; earning a new career-best finish not only at Pocono Raceway, but also at a non-superspeedway race track. McDowell on Pocono: “That was an exciting run. Strategy was a big part of it today and Drew made great calls all race long. Our car was really fast on the long run, which allowed us to stay out longer and make good lap times. We ended up only taking 2 tires during our green flag pit stop late in the race and were able to gain some track position. Luckily, it stayed green the rest of the race and everything went our way. I’m really proud of everyone at Front Row Motorsports; we had a really fast race car all day long. I’m glad that we were able to get a top-10 here and keep our momentum rolling. Now, we’ll reload and get ready to do it all over again tomorrow.” FRM PR