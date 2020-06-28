RCR Post Race Report - Pocono Organics 325 Pocono Raceway

|
Austin Dillon and the No. 3 American Ethanol Team Have Strong Run at Pocono Raceway
|
|
|
"We had a great American Ethanol Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 today, but finished 19th, which isn't what we wanted. We lost our track position in the middle of Stage 2 when the caution flag was displayed. We were running eighth at the time and hoping that it would go green and cycle out, but it didn't. We had some really good lap times in Stage 3 but the way tire strategy played out we were not able to cycle our way back to the front for the end of the race. Even though we didn't get the finish we were hoping for today, the good news is we get to race at Pocono Raceway again tomorrow. We start second. Hopefully we can turn that into a solid run for all of the RCR fans out there. I want to recognize all of the farmers with American Ethanol. They are the true back bone of America and I am proud to race for them. "
-Austin Dillon
|
|Tyler Reddick and the Caterpillar Chevrolet Team Showcase Never-Give-Up Attitude at Pocono Raceway
|
|
|
"The Caterpillar Chevrolet was really fast today at Pocono Raceway, and I think we showed that. We had good speed at the start of the race but we were involved in a wreck at the end of Stage Two that put us two laps down and changed the course of our race. From then on out, it was all about finishing and earning maximum points. I have to thank my guys for their hard work and making repairs so I could finish the last stage. We kept after it as a team and finished all the laps, trying to maximize on as many points as we could. We will regroup and be ready for round two tomorrow. Thank you to Caterpillar and the Cleveland Brothers for their support. We will definitely be ready to go tomorrow."
-Tyler Reddick
RCR PR