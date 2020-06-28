Kevin Harvick won Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway and his first win at the tricky triangle.

Driver No. 4 didn’t do any burnouts or celebrations after his win on Sunday citing empty grandstands and not having his team to celebrate with in victory lane.

“I’m not doing it anymore celebrations with nobody out there to celebrate with,” Harvick said post-race. “Until the fans come back I’m not doing a burnout, I’m not standing on the car, I’m not doing any of that stuff. It doesn’t feel right not having my team in victory lane.

Saturday’s win was Harvick’s 52nd Cup win of his career and now Harvick has officially won at every track on the current NASCAR Cup Series schedule expect for Kentucky Speedway and the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

The start of Saturday’s race was delayed for near an hour to allow track workers to dry Pocono Raceway after rain from the morning. The NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series race scheduled for Saturday was moved to Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Eastern on FS1.

Rounding out the top five were Denny Hamlin in second, Aric Almirola in third, Christopher Bell in fourth and Kyle Busch in fifth.

Rounding out the top ten were Martin Truex Jr. in sixth, Clint Bowyer in seventh, Michael McDowell in eighth, Brad Keselwoski in ninth and Chris Buescher in tenth.

The second Cup race of the Pocono doubleheader will take place on Sunday at 4 p.m. Eastern. With the inversion on Sunday, Ryan Preece, who finished 20th on Saturday will start from the pole on Sunday.

Stage 1 Winner: Joey Logano

Stage 2 Winner: Aric Almirola

Race Winner: Kevin Harvick