Progressive Insurance Returns to Newman’s Ford at Pocono

Roush Fenway Racing has announced that Progressive Insurance – who joined the fold at RFR as the primary partner at Atlanta – will return to Ryan Newman’s No. 6 Ford Mustang for this Saturday’s race at Pocono Raceway.

“We were thrilled to welcome Progressive on board back in Atlanta, and we’re encouraged any time a partner comes back for more,” said Newman. “I feel pretty confident at Pocono, a track that features unique challenges with each turn, but is fast down each straightaway. We’re looking forward to the uniqueness of this weekend with back-to-back races, and hope to have a great run with Flo back on board Saturday.”

Progressive helped carry Newman to a 14th-place finish three weeks ago at Atlanta Motor Speedway, and the insurance company is back on board with a new look this week for Saturday’s 325-mile event. This weekend will mark the first-ever doubleheader in the modern era (1972-present) for the NASCAR Cup Series, with the sport’s elite set to drive 675 combined miles from Saturday to Sunday.

Newman will make his 37th Cup start at Pocono on Saturday, a track he has an average finish of 13.1 with one win, 15 top-10s and nine top-fives – his third-best average finish of any track on the Cup circuit. Newman won from the pole back in 2003 at ‘The Tricky Triangle,’ and finished runner-up in the spring of 2007 after starting from the pole.

Coverage for Saturday’s race from Pocono is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX. Race coverage can also be heard on MRN and SiriusXM Channel 90.

RFR PR