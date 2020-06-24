AM Racing, Austin Wayne Self look to master Tricky Triangle

On the heels of their season-best performance at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway two weeks ago, AM Racing and driver Austin Wayne Self travel to Pocono (Pa.) Raceway for Saturday afternoon’s Pocono Organics 150 eager to earn their first top-10 finish of the season.



Another race weekend without practice and qualifying forced a 31st place starting-position at Homestead, but hard work by Self and crew chief Eddie Troconis kept the team moving forward and onto a solid 16th place finish at the 1.5-mile speedway.



“Homestead was a good race for us,” recalled Self. “We didn’t have a good starting position, but we were really mindful of our changes as the track transitioned and Eddie did a good job getting the truck to its best at the end of the race and gave us a finish that I’m really excited to build on.”



Moving ahead to Pocono Raceway’s 2.5-mile triangle, Self describes the track dubbed as the “Tricky Triangle” as one of the most unique tracks on the circuit, but one he enjoys competing at.



Self, 24, will make his fifth NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series start this weekend and looks to capitalize on three straight top-18 finishes.



He also has five ARCA Menards Series starts at the Long Pond, Pa. track, including three top-10 finishes – including an ARCA track best of sixth last July.



“Pocono is one of those places that keeps you on your toes, but I enjoy racing there. The frontstretch is so massive that it provides some great racing, especially if you can get a run off Turn

3.



“The tunnel turn is treacherous too, but that’s what makes hitting your marks so crucial too. While I won’t be in the ARCA car this weekend, our focus with the truck is to go out there and see if we can maybe use strategy to get some stage points and grab our first top-10 of the year.”



With just 60 laps to get business down on Saturday, Self said once the green flag drops, it’s go-time.



“60 laps will go by in a hurry,” sounded Self. “It’s one of the quickest races of the year and while strategy is also important at a place like Pocono, you have to be willing to take gambles too, especially maybe at that first stage to make sure track position is on your side for the rest of the race. I’m looking forward to getting back up there.”



Don’t mess with Texas, CForce Bottling Company, Flying Circle, and Kreuz Market will serve as associate partners in the sixth race of the year.



In 89 NGROTS races, the 2014 ARCA Menards Series Rookie of the Year has two top-fives (second at Daytona 2017, fifth at Michigan 2019) and seven top-10 finishes. The Texan maintains an average finish of 18.2 during his five years of competition.



The Austin, Texas native is nestled 18th in the championship standings with 18 races remaining.



The Pocono Organics 150 (60 laps| 150 miles) is the sixth of 23 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races on the 2020 schedule. The 40-truck field will take the green flag shortly after 12:30 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Eastern).

