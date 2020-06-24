Michael Mcdowell Heads to Pocono with Dockside Logistics

Michael Mcdowell Heads to Pocono with Dockside Logistics FRM Photo
McDowell on Pocono:
 
"This weekend at Pocono Raceway is going to be a crazy one, for sure. I have been looking forward to the doubleheader weekend since it was fist announced and I think that holding back-to-back Cup races on Saturday and Sunday will create some really exciting racing. If you have a bad race or maybe wish that you had done something a little bit differently, drivers will have the opportunity for almost immediate redemption the following day. Most of the time, we have to wait months, if not a full year before we're able to go back to a track and have the chance to apply what we learned during a previous race; so I think that fans are in for a real treat."
 
FRM PR
Speedway Digest Staff

