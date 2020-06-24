John Hunter Nemechek Doubles Down with Death Wish Coffee at Pocono

NEMECHEK TALKS POCONO:

"I'm so ready to get back in the car after our run in Talladega. We came so close to winning and as a driver, that's what you crave more than anything.

"Pocono is a challenging track to start with and it's hard to get your setup right in all three corners even when you do have practice and qualifying. It will be interesting to see how everyone approaches the weekend, but our Front Row Motorsports team has done a great job getting our cars ready at the shop. Luckily, we'll have two chances to try to get to Victory Lane.

"Death Wish Coffee is back on our No. 38 Ford Mustang for both races at Pocono. They've been a great partner for a long time and they've got some really cool contests coming out for people to win free coffee and other swag. It's cool to see them stepping up their partnership and I'm looking forward to getting them a win this weekend.”