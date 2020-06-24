FOX Sports Presents Live Coverage of Five Races in Three Days at Pocono Raceway This Weekend

NASCAR heads to Pocono Raceway for the 14th and 15th races of the NASCAR CUP SERIES season in a first-ever weekend doubleheader for the series, part of a slate of five races in three days live on the FOX Sports family of networks.

Below are programming details and the weekend’s on-air broadcaster roster (all races available through the FOX Sports app):

NASCAR CUP SERIES – POCONO 1

Date/Time: Saturday, June 27 (3:30 PM ET)

Network: FOX and FOX Deportes

Announcers: Mike Joy, Hall of Famer and four-time champion Jeff Gordon and two-time Daytona 500-winning crew chief Larry McReynolds (Charlotte studio)

Pit reporter: Matt Yocum (Pocono)

Prerace: NASCAR RACE HUB (2:30-3:00 PM ET on FOX); hosted by Shannon Spake with analysts McReynolds and Jamie McMurray (Charlotte)

NASCAR CUP SERIES – POCONO 2

Date/Time : Sunday, June 28 (4:00 PM ET)

Network: FS1 and FOX Deportes

Announcers: Mike Joy, Hall of Famer and four-time champion Jeff Gordon and two-time Daytona 500-winning crew chief Larry McReynolds (Charlotte studio)

Pit reporter: Jamie Little (Pocono)

Prerace: NASCAR RACE HUB (3:30-4:00 PM ET on FS1); hosted by Shannon Spake with analysts McReynolds and Jamie McMurray (Charlotte)

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Date/Time : Sunday, June 28 (12:30 PM ET)

Network: FS1

Announcers: Adam Alexander, Jamie McMurray and Regan Smith (Charlotte studio)

Pit reporter: Matt Yocum (Pocono)

NASCAR GANDER RV & OUTDOORS TRUCK SERIES

Date/Time: Saturday, June 27 (12:30 PM ET)

Network: FS1

Announcers: Vince Welch, Michael Waltrip and two-time series champ Todd Bodine (Charlotte)

Pit reporter: Jamie Little (Pocono)

ARCA RACING SERIES

Date/Time: Friday, June 26 (6:00 PM ET)

Network: FS1

Announcers: Dave Rieff and Phil Parsons (Charlotte)

Pit reporter: Katie Osborne (Pocono)

Fox Sports PR