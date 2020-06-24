Joey Gase and Hawkeye Downs team up to promote organ, eye and tissue donation for the Be a Hero 30

On July 24th, at Hawkeye Downs Speedway, NASCAR Driver Joey Gase and numerous other drivers from the Midwest will be racing in the “Be A Hero 30” race in their Cassill Sport Mods competing for the $1,000 top prize. But more importantly, they will be racing for an important cause!



All of this is made possible by Iowa Donor Network, who strives to provide the best possible care to donor families, facilitate the recovery of organs and tissues, educate the communities they serve and support special events to promote donation throughout Iowa. To fulfill their mission, they collaborate with the Iowa Lions Eye Bank, healthcare professionals and organizations statewide to honor the gift of life.



Joey and his family have a very close connection to Iowa Donor Network and donation. At the young age of 18, Gase tragically lost his mother, Mary, to a sudden brain aneurysm. Faced with a difficult decision, Gase and his family decided to donate his mother’s organs. Later they learned that her gift helped save and improve the lives of 66 people. Gase developed a desire and passion for educating others on the need of organ, tissue, and eye donation and honoring all of those affected by it. Joey’s hard work in the donation community has proven to be successful in his goals and he has received many honorable awards, including the Inaugural COMCAST Community Outreach Award and AATB

Communication and Education’s “The Ground Breaker” Award.



“I am super excited to come back and race at Hawkeye Down and race awareness for organ, eye, and tissue donation,” said Gase. “We finalized this event at the last minute last year and it was a great success, so I expect this year to be even better with having more time to plan!



The payout for the top 15 in the “Be A Hero 30” is as follows…

1. $1,000, 2. $500, 3. $300 4. $250 5. $250, 6 $100, 7 $100, 8 $100, 9 $75, 10 $75, 11 $50, 12 $50, 13 $50, 14 $50, 15 $50



If you would like to know more information about Hawkeye Downs Speedway or Iowa Donor Network please visit https://hawkeyedowns.org/ or https://www.iowadonornetwork. org/

Joey Gase PR