Statement from Richard Petty Motorsports -- Bubba Wallace incident at Talladega Superspeedway

On Sunday, June 21, members of Richard Petty Motorsports discovered a rope tied in the fashion of a noose in the garage stall assigned to the team at the Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. In accordance with established protocols, our team member notified the crew chief who notified NASCAR of the presence of the item in the garage stall. NASCAR leadership determined the course of action going forward with an immediate investigation into the item and its possible origins. In the early stages of the investigation, NASCAR’s Steve Phelps notified Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr., of the information gathered and the presence of the item in the garage stall of his team.



Richard Petty Motorsports fully cooperated with NASCAR and authorities as they conducted an investigation into the situation. As a result of further investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), it was found that the item was not directed towards Wallace or members of the team. No member of Richard Petty Motorsports, nor Wallace had any involvement with the presence of the rope.



We are thankful for the swift and thorough investigation by NASCAR and all of the authorities involved. We are also appreciative of the support from NASCAR, the motorsports industry, and our fans.



