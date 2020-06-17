Michael McDowell Looks to Continue Momentum with Love’s Travel Stops at Talladega

McDowell on Talladega:

"It's a big week for us at Front Row Motorsports. We have Love's Travel Stops back on board for the second week in a row and we're coming off of a couple strong top 15 finishes. Last time we were at Talladega in the No. 34 Love's Travel Stops Ford Mustang, we came close to capturing the checkered flag and finished 5th. So when we come to Talladega, we know that it is always a good opportunity for us to hopefully win a race and secure a playoff birth. We're heading there at a good time as we have some momentum in our program and things are rolling pretty good; but it's Talladega, and anything can happen. I'm just ready to hopefully put up a big result for everyone at Love's Travel Stops and Front Row Motorsports."