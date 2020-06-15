John Hunter Nemechek Post-Race Report: Homestead

“We had a solid night in our No. 38 Death Wish Coffee Ford Mustang. We fired off pretty tight and battled with that for probably two-thirds of the race. The crew was lightning fast on pit road all night long and we managed to get the car a little bit freer towards the third stage. We would have finished a few spots higher but I had a right front tire go down on the last lap. We still were able to get a top-20, which is another solid result for us. Thanks to our partners at Death Wish Coffee for coming on board. Looking forward to having them back with us next week in Talladega."