Kevin Harvick Dude, Where’s My Championship Race?

Kevin Harvick has shown up at Homestead-Miami Speedway five of the last six years and raced for the NASCAR Cup Series championship. He won the title in 2014, finished runner-up in 2015 to champion Kyle Busch, eighth in 2016 and third in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Harvick enters this weekend’s Homestead 400 first in points, but there will be no championship at stake this time around. The Homestead race was scheduled for March and then got moved to Sunday due to COVID-19.

That doesn’t mean Harvick, driver of the No. 4 Busch Light Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR), won’t be ready to score a win in South Florida.

He’s had great success at Homestead with one win, one pole, 11 top-five finishes, 17 top-10s and has led a total of 414 laps in his 19 career NASCAR Cup Series starts there. His average start is 11.8, his average finish is 6.4 and he has a lap-completion rate of 99.9 percent – 5,078 of 5,079 laps available. His last finish outside the top-10 was a 19th-place result in November 2007. He has only two finishes outside the top-10 and has finished in the top-five every year since 2014.

Harvick won the November 2006 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Homestead, as well as the Xfinity Series pole in November 2004. He has five top-10 finishes in eight career Xfinity Series starts. And in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, Harvick has raced at Homestead six times and won one race – November 2009. He has four top-five finishes in six Truck races at Homestead.

It will be the third race in eight days as Harvick won last Sunday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, finished 15th Wednesday night at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway and now heads to Homestead. It’s a stretch of 1,092 laps and 1,164 miles, and the temperatures haven’t exactly been cool, either.

But Harvick is a veteran and will look for career win number 52 at Homestead.

TSC PR