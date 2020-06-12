Michael McDowell Heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway with Love’s Travel Stops

McDowell on Homestead-Miami:

"This Sunday, we will have Love's Travel Stops back on board our No. 34 Ford Mustang for their 7th race of the 2020 season. Since returning to racing after the COVID-19 pandemic impacted our country, our No. 34 team has made some great strides and I'm looking forward to keeping the ball rolling this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway. We're coming off of a strong run at Martinsville Speedway and I hope to deliver the same result for Love's Travel Stops this Sunday. I would also like to applaud Love's as they continue their support of professional drivers who are delivering vital goods across the county through their "Thank A Driver" e-coupon on the Love's Connect app, which saves drivers money at Love’s. I greatly appreciate everything that these hard-working men and women are doing to keep America moving.”