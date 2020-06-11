Death Wish Coffee to Give John Hunter Nemechek a Jolt in 2020

Death Wish Coffee is created by using the strongest combination of beans and a perfect roasting process. Founded in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., the World's Strongest Coffee has been fueling consumers since 2012. The signature skull and crossbones emblem has ridden on the hood of several of Nemechek's racecars since 2014.

"At Death Wish Coffee, we fuel passionate people wherever they go," said Mike Brown, CEO of Death Wish Coffee. "NASCAR has such a passionate fanbase and we've really enjoyed our involvement with the sport. We're excited to continue our partnership with John Hunter Nemechek in his rookie season in the NASCAR Cup Series."

"Death Wish Coffee has been a great partner over the last few years," said Nemechek. "You're always glad to see a company like theirs come on board and stick with you as a driver, moving up through the ranks. Our Front Row Motorsports team has been really fast lately, and hopefully having 'The World's Strongest Coffee' will give us a boost into Victory Lane."

The No. 38 Death Wish Coffee Ford Mustang will make its debut at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, June 14. The NASCAR Cup Series race will air at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX and MRN.