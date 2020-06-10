John Hunter Nemechek Teams Up with FAS at Martinsville

NEMECHEK TALKS MARTINSVILLE:

"Martinsville is a really fun and unique track. It's somewhere that I've done really well. I made my debut there in the Truck Series when I was 16 and won there a few years ago. I like Martinsville a lot; we've gotten along well together in the past and I feel like our Front Row Motorsports team is strong on short tracks. We want to be able to capitalize on our opportunities throughout the day so that we can be contenders and have a strong finish at the end. We've got FAS back on board our No. 38 Ford Mustang this week. It's the first time they've been on track with us in person since Fontana, so I'm looking forward to putting on a good show for them.”