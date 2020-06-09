Michael McDowell Ready to Haul with The Pete Store at Martinsville

McDowell on Martinsville:

"I cannot wait to head to Virginia tomorrow evening for some Wednesday night racing under the lights at Martinsville Speedway. We will have The Pete Store joining our No. 34 Ford Mustang; a company that has really been an essential part in the growth of our race program over the years. We have two brand new Peterbilts parked in our truck bay at the shop that we rely on to get our race cars to the track every week. Year in and year out, The Pete Store has really taken care of our team and I'm ready to battle hard tomorrow night and hopefully get them the finish that they deserve."