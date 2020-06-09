Koch Industries Returns to Newman’s No. 6 Ford at Martinsville

Roush Fenway Racing has announced that Koch (pronounced ‘Coke’) Industries – who served as the primary aboard Ryan Newman’s No. 6 Ford Mustang at Daytona International Speedway in February – will return as the primary for Wednesday night’s race at Martinsville Speedway.

“We are really excited to have Koch back on the car at Martinsville,” said Newman. “They came on board at Daytona and have been a great partner. We came really close to taking the Koch Ford to victory lane in the 500, so hopefully we can finish the job Wednesday night at Martinsville.”

Koch was on-board Newman’s Ford that came just a few feet away from winning the famed Daytona 500, before getting wrecked just short of Newman’s second Daytona 500 victory. Newman returned to the track on May 17 at Darlington when NASCAR also returned following the schedule being halted due to COVID-19.

“Koch Industries is excited to continue its partnership with Roush Fenway and Ryan Newman at Martinsville. As Ryan continues his inspiring comeback, both of our teams are committed to building a mutually beneficial relationship that creates value for our fans and customers alike. We wish Ryan and the Roush Fenway team the best of luck as they race to victory later this week,” said Steve Lombardo, chief communications and marketing officer for Koch Industries.

Koch also appeared as the primary partner for the Busch Clash event the Sunday prior to ‘The Great American Race,’ where Newman started from the pole and finished fifth. He went on to finish ninth in the Daytona 500 despite the crash.

Newman will make his 37th Cup start at Martinsville Wednesday night, a track he has one win at back in 2009. He has totaled 17 top-10s all-time, including eight inside the top five. Most recently he and the No. 6 team tallied a 10th-place run in the fall of 2019.

Coverage for Wednesday’s race kicks off at 7 p.m. ET on FS1. Coverage can also be heard live on MRN and SiriusXM Channel 90.

RFR PR