Joey Gase and Rick Ware Racing to Partner with Carolina SIM Works under the Lights in Martinsville

Carolina SIM Works is your one-stop shop for turn-key Sim Rigs not only for professional drivers but also for the average Joe. Carolina SIM Works is based in Hickory, NC and owned and operated by Casey Mahoney and his family. CSW Rigs can be picked up in person at the shop in Hickory or shipped to your door turn-key.



Casey has been heavily involved in the racing industry living out his dream of building race cars in the chassis shops of Dale Earnhardt, Inc, Roush-Fenway Racing, Wood Brothers Racing, Team Penske and currently GMS Racing.



Casey built the first demo unit in 2012 inside a local computer shop using both new and used parts for the cost of only $1500 with the intent to draw in customers and take orders for custom Sims. The rig then went to the driver lounge at GoPro MotorPlex go-kart track in Mooresville where it caught the eye of NASCAR Legend Jeff Burton and was sold in 2015 for his son, Harrison. That same year, after 3 years of hustle, Casey took his first custom order for NASCAR Driver Alex Bowman and went to work in his garage to build the first customer built rig.



"I am thrilled to be teaming up with Carolina SIM Works under the lights at Historic Martinsville Speedway this Wednesday night,” said Joey Gase. “Carolina SIM Works is a great family operated business that serves each professional or novice racer to their specific needs no matter what the budget. During the “2nd NASCAR off season” this year when we participated in the Pro Invitational Series I kept having to go to friends’ houses to borrow their sim rigs as I just had an old wheel and pedals from 2008.



I could not believe the positive difference it made. After experiencing that and seeing what other drivers like Alex Bowman and Brad Keselowski were using I wanted the same thing! Carolina SIM Works is currently producing mine and I cannot wait to have it!”



What separates Carolina SIM Works from the rest is Casey’s personal attention to detail and each client gets direct consultation with an owner that understands the NASCAR way and standards. CSW values excellence and direct support with a one-on-one contact while seeking to innovate to find the most authentic parts and construction for a great day of sim racing. CSW is focused on giving you the very best day of racing when you just can’t be at the track.



To order your own Carolina SIM Works Simulator visit https://carolinasimworks.com/ .



Be sure to catch the Carolina SIM Works car tomorrow night live on FS1 at Martinsville Speedway!



Joey Gase PR