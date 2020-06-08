Kevin Harvick Milestones Being Met

Kevin Harvick scored his 51st career NASCAR Cup victory with a dominating win Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Harvick led 151 laps and beat second-place Kyle Busch by 3.5 seconds.

When he took the lead on lap 37, he led his 10,000th lap at Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) and now has led 10,150 at SHR and 14,576 in his career.

Harvick figures he might as well keep moving up the ladder as he drives the No. 4 Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford Mustang for SHR Wednesday in the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

He has one win, five top-fives, 19 top-10s and has led a total of 628 laps in his 37 career NASCAR Cup Series starts on the .526-mile, paperclip-shaped oval. His average start there is 14.2, his average finish is 14.9 and he has a lap-completion rate of 98.1 percent – 18,196 of the 18,539 laps available.

Sunday’s win at Atlanta gave him sole possession of 12th place on the all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins list. He is third on the active driver list behind Jimmie Johnson and Busch. Harvick is three wins behind Lee Petty for 11th on the all-time wins list.

Harvick is also closing in on another big mark as he is 16th all-time in laps completed with 198,123 after the Atlanta race. He’s on pace to break 200,000 laps completed in late summer. He is the leader among active drivers and is closing in on Dale Earnhardt, who is 15th with 202,888.

The support of longtime partner Hunt Brothers Pizza will be in Harvick’s corner Wednesday night at Martinsville.

With more than 7,800 locations in 30 states, Hunt Brothers Pizza is the nation’s largest brand of made-to-order pizza in the convenience store industry. Hunt Brothers Pizza offers original and thin crust pizzas available as a grab-and-go Hunk perfect for today’s on-the-go lifestyle, or as a customizable whole pizza that is an exceptional value with All Toppings No Extra Charge®. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Hunt Brothers Pizza is family owned and operated with more than 25 years of experience serving great pizza to convenience store shoppers through its store partners. To find a Hunt Brothers Pizza location, download the Hunt Brothers Pizza app by visiting www.huntbrotherspizza.com/app/

Hunt Brothers Pizza has partnered with Harvick for 11 years and last visited victory lane with him when he won the 2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta. In 2019, Hunt Brothers moved up to the Cup Series as a primary sponsor for three races and, in 2020, will be on Harvick’s car five times.

Harvick has made only one NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Martinsville Speedway, but he made the most of it. He started sixth in the Goody’s 250 on July 22, 2006, led 149 of 250 laps and scored a victory. And in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series at Martinsville, Harvick has three wins, seven top-five finishes and nine top-10s in 17 starts.

He’s hoping he “heats up” at Martinsville and scores NASCAR Cup Series win number 52.

TSC PR