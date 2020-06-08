RCR Post Race Report - Folds of Honor 500

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Symbicort (budesonide/formoterol fumarate dihydrate) Chevrolet Team Rally to 11th-Place Finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway
 

"Man, we were just one position shy of earning our third consecutive top-10 finish! I'm feeling good after the race. We've been putting a lot of work into our program. This No. 3 Symbicort (budesonide/formoterol fumarate dihydrate) Chevrolet team showed how much fight we have. We adjusted all day and tried our best to keep up with changing track conditions. It was frustrating because for a while it seemed like no matter what we did, we couldn't go forward. We never gave up, though, because no matter what happens we focus forward. We pitted early during the final green-flag pit stop cycle, and that helped us gain some track position. It also meant that we had to manage tires for the last run of the race. We were able to fight our way to an 11th-place finish. I'm proud of everyone on this Richard Childress Racing team for their hard work and for hanging in there until the end."

-Austin Dillon 

Tyler Reddick Fights Hard for 16th-Place Finish in No. 8 Roland Chevrolet at Atlanta Motor Speedway
 

"We had to grind it out today for every position we could get with our No. 8 Roland Chevrolet. We had speed during the first stage and were able to race up into the top 10, but as the stage came to an end, it felt like a tire was going down, so I slowed down to take care of the car and ended up getting shuffled back through the field. From there, it was just a challenging day. I couldn't really run anywhere except for the bottom, and even that was tough. The car would swing from being too loose to being too tight and struggle over the bumps in Turns 3 and 4. It seemed like no matter what adjustment we made throughout the day, it just didn't make a huge difference in the handling of our car. I know everyone on my team will study this race to try to learn what went wrong and improve for next time. We never gave up though and hung on to grab as many spots as we could, which is important as we try to fight our way into the Playoffs. I know my crew chief, Randall Burnett, has a good feel for Martinsville Speedway, so I'm looking forward to racing there on Wednesday for the first time in a long time."
-Tyler Reddick

RCR PR

