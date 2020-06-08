Almirola Finishes 17th at Atlanta

Monday, Jun 08 47
Race Winner: Kevin Harvick of Stewart-Haas Racing (Ford)

Stage 1 Winner: Martin Truex Jr. of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

Stage 2 Winner: Martin Truex Jr. of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

 

Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-105):

●  Aric Almirola started second and finished 27th.

●  Almirola raced inside the top-five before the competition caution on lap 25.

●  He pitted for four tires, fuel and air pressure adjustments to correct tight-handling conditions. 

●  Almirola made an unscheduled pit stop on lap 75 due to a loose wheel. 

●  The Smithfield driver was scored back on the lead lap when he opted not to pit and take the wave around under caution on lap 95. 

●  At the end of the stage, he pitted for four tires, fuel and major adjustments. 

 

Stage 2 Recap (Laps 106-210):

●  Almirola started 25th and finished 16th.

●  On lap 126, Almirola began to race in the higher groove and quickly advanced to 18th place. 

●  Under caution on lap 202, Almirola pitted for four tires, fuel, and air pressure and chassis adjustments. 

●  Almirola restarted 17th with five laps to go in the stage and gained one position. 

●  He pitted when the stage concluded for four tires and fuel. 

 

Final Stage Recap (Laps 211-325):

●  Almirola started 16th and finished 17th.

●  Almirola brought the Smithfield Ford to the pits on lap 264 for four tires, fuel and air pressure adjustments to correct loose-handling conditions. 

●  The No. 10 Ford driver was scored a lap down in 19th place on lap 288. 

●  Almirola advanced two more positions before the checkered flag waved and successfully remained inside the top-12 in points.

 

Notes:

●  This was Almirola’s third straight top-20 at Atlanta. He finished eighth in the series’ previous visit to the track in February 2019.

●  Harvick’s margin of victory over second-place Kyle Busch was 3.527 seconds.

●  There were five caution periods for a total of 24 laps.

●  Only 10 of the 40 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

●  Harvick remains the championship leader after Atlanta with a 48-point advantage over second-place Joey Logano.

 

Aric Almirola, driver of the No. 10 Smithfield Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing:

“We’ve got a lot of things to work on. Our Smithfield Ford Mustang was good for 25 laps before we lost position on pit road and a loose wheel put us a lap down. We couldn’t recover from that in dirty air. Atlanta is such a tough track to rebound at. If there’s one positive takeaway it’s that we remained top-12 in the point standings, so we’ll have a shot at a good starting position in Martinsville.” 

 

Next Up: 

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 on Wednesday, June 10 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The race starts at 7 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by FS1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

 

TSC PR

Speedway Digest Staff

