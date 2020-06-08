Harvick Wins at Atlanta

Kevin Harvick took the checkered on Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.

The first two stages belonged to Martin Truex Jr., who earned his first stage win of the year. Truex showed a ton of speed, but it was not enough to hold off Harvick in the final stage.

The No. 4 Busch Light Ford led a total of 151 laps out of 325, including the closing 56 laps of stage three. This win marked Harvick's second win of the season and 51st victory of his NASCAR Cup Series career.

Harvick's first career win came at Atlanta Motor Speedway 19 years ago and after crossing the start finish line, he held three fingers out the window while doing a parade lap for the fans. Today, he was able to do that again.

“First (career) win came for me here at Atlanta and this is just a racetrack that I‘ve taken a liking to,” Harvick said. “You always have those memories and now you want to celebrate everything that Dale Earnhardt did for this sport. To come here and be able to do that with wins and go to victory lane is pretty special."

Kyle Busch passed Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Martin Truex Jr. for second, followed by Ryan Blaney in fourth and Denny Hamlin to round out the top-five.

The Cup Series returns for some weeknight action on Wednesday, June 10, at Martinsville Speedway for the Blue Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 on FS1 at 7 p.m.