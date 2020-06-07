Michael McDowell Post Race Report: Atlanta

“It wasn't the day that we wanted for our No. 34 Fr8Auctions Ford Mustang. We battled hard all day to try and tighten up our loose race car, then unfortunately got spun late in Stage 2 and lost some track position. We had to take the wave-around a few times throughout the day to get back on the lead lap and just didn't quite have the speed that we had hoped for. All in all, I'm proud of my team for working hard on pit road and I'm very appreciative of Fr8Auctions for coming on board."