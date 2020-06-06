12-Year-Old Gospel Artist Keedron Bryant Performs National Anthem for Sunday's NASCAR CUP SERIES Race at Atlanta on FOX & FOX Deportes

Keedron Bryant, the 12-year-old singer whose original song, “I Just Wanna Live , ” went viral last week in the wake of the death of George Floyd, performs the national anthem via video from his home prior to Sunday’s NASCAR CUP SERIES race from Atlanta Motor Speedway (3:00 PM ET live on FOX, FOX Deportes and the FOX Sports app).

Bryant, a young gospel artist featured on NBC’s “Little Big Shots,” recorded the original song, written by his mother, Johnnetta, during daily devotional time at his Jacksonville, Fla., home to pay tribute to Floyd. It was shared on social media and news outlets, earning the acclaim of President Barack Obama and multiple celebrities for its message.

Bryant’s performance opens the sixth NASCAR CUP SERIES race back after a 10-week hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Following prerace ceremonies, the FOX NASCAR broadcast team of Jeff Gordon, Mike Joy and Larry McReynolds calls the race Sunday from the FOX NASCAR studios in Charlotte, with Jamie Little reporting from pit road at Atlanta Motor Speedway. FOX Deportes broadcasters, play-by-play announcer Tony Rivera and analyst Jessi Losada, are live from the FOX Deportes studios in Los Angeles. NASCAR RACE HUB airs at 2:30 PM ET on FOX immediately preceding race coverage.

Fox Sports PR