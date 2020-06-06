Black Cat Fireworks to be an associate sponsor of GFR for seven races

Black Cat® Fireworks has signed with Go Fas Racing to serve as an associate sponsor on the No. 32 Ford Mustang for all NASCAR Cup Series events throughout June, in addition to the Big Machine Vodka 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in July.

The Black Cat brand was introduced in the U.S. in the 1940s and is now the oldest and most highly recognized fireworks brand in the country. Over the past 60 years, Black Cat evolved from the basic firecrackers to a Product Line that contains over 500 items today! Continued focus on quality and innovation has made Black Cat an international brand with a presence in markets all around the world.

"We are excited to see Black Cat Fireworks on the track again," said Chris Noland, vice president of marketing, Black Cat Fireworks.

Corey LaJoie, driver for Go Fas Racing, echoed the excitement. "I think we all can agree that nothing makes you feel more like a kid than sitting down and watching some fireworks. To have Black Cat jumping onboard will be a lot of fun and hopefully our fans will go pick up their fireworks and support a company who is supporting our team," he said.

NCS races scheduled in June include visits to Atlanta Motor Speedway (June 7), Martinsville Speedway (June 10), Homestead-Miami Speedway (June 14), Talladega Superspeedway (June 21) and Pocono Raceway (June 27, 28).

The company will cap off its scheduled tenure with GFR at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 5, just after Independence Day, a holiday synonymous with firework celebrations.

"We are extremely proud to partner up with NASCAR again," said Winco Fireworks president Mike Collar. "We think racing and fireworks are a great combination for summer fun."

For more information, please visit BlackCatFireworks.com.

GFR PR