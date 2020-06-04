John Hunter Nemechek Ready for YANMAR America’s Hometown Race in Atlanta

NEMECHEK ON ATLANTA:

" Atlanta is a fun track. It’s going to be hot and slick, which is my favorite kind of race. Atlanta is known for its rough and weathered surface, which I think is what makes for such great racing. You can run the top, bottom and middle and you can continue to move around to find grip as the race goes on. We had YANMAR America on board with us before the COVID-19 pandemic started, and it’s great that we’ll be able to return to their home track this weekend. Our team has been making strides over the last few weeks and our performance continues to improve. I’m looking forward to continuing the momentum we’ve built up over the last couple of weeks with our No. 38 YANMAR Ford Mustang on Sunday."

FRM PR