Josh Bilicki Joins Rick Ware Racing for Atlanta Motor Speedway

Josh Bilicki will join Rick Ware Racing at this Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Bilicki will drive the #27 Ford Mustang in the 500-mile race, with sponsorship from Insurance King and Granite Garage Floors.



Primary sponsorship on the #27 Ford Mustang will come from Insurance King. Insurance King has been helping drivers drive legal for less since 2001. Founded in Rockford, IL, Insurance King writes low cost auto insurance, SR-22 insurance, and Motorcycle insurance policies.



“We’re very excited to be back with Josh Bilicki in the NASCAR Cup Series,” says Dan Block, president of Insurance King. “We’re sad that we can not be there in person to support Josh but know that NASCAR’s focus is on keeping every member of the teams safe so that the sport can continue. We look forward to the day that we can be back in the pits and offer pit pass giveaways on social media to our awesome supporters.” Picture



Additional sponsorship for the #27 Ford Mustang is from Atlanta based Granite Garage Floors, a national franchise concept that installs industrial epoxy coating systems on concrete garage and shop floors that Look and Last Like Granite. They are durable, chemical resistant, easy to clean, and guaranteed not to peel from hot tires.



“Granite Garage Floors is excited to partner with Josh Bilicki at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend,” says Alan Mishkoff, founder of Granite Garage Floors. “Since 2010, we have been involved in the motorsports community, having installed systems for many drivers, their teams, and fans as well as car enthusiasts throughout the country. We’re excited to see our brand on a NASCAR Cup Series race-car this weekend!” T



he Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway will take place on Sunday, June 7th at 3:00PM ET. It will be televised live on FOX.



For information regarding Insurance King, please visit https://www.insuranceking.com/.



For information regarding Granite Garage Floors, please visit https://granitegaragefloors.com/.



For more information on Josh Bilicki Racing, visit www.joshbilickiracing.com. For interest in sponsorship opportunities, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .



JBR PR