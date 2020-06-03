Progressive Insurance to Sponsor Ryan Newman and Roush Fenway’s No. 6 Ford at Atlanta

Roush Fenway Racing has announced that Progressive Insurance will serve as the primary partner on its No. 6 Ford Mustang with driver Ryan Newman this weekend when the NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“We’re excited to welcome Progressive Insurance to the team this weekend in Atlanta,” Newman said. “A major brand such as theirs fits well into the NASCAR space. Atlanta makes for a challenging and entertaining race with the differing options of the preferred line, so we’re looking forward to it with Progressive on board.”

Newman has nine top 10s and seven poles in 27 starts at Atlanta, where Roush Fenway has won six times at NASCAR’s highest level.

“We’re inspired by the resolve of Ryan and thrilled to be working with him and the team at Roush Fenway Racing this weekend in Atlanta,” said Jay VanAntwerp, Progressive’s Media Business Leader. “Racing fans, and sports fans in general, are craving live events, so everyone should be thrilled at the chance to see Ryan and his fellow drivers out on the track. Progressive’s competitive spirit is a great fit for the dynamic, fast-paced action of NASCAR, so we're looking forward to being part of that excitement with the No. 6 car wrapped in blue and white and sporting the Progressive name. Hopefully we will see Ryan take the checkered flag on Sunday afternoon.”

Sunday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway is set for 3 PM ET and will be broadcast live on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM Channel 90.

RFR PR