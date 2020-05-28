Rain Pushes Charlotte Cup Race to Thursday

Due to heavy rain in the Concord area much of Wednesday, the NASCAR Cup Series race scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Charlotte Motor Speedway has been postponed to Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

 

Effects from Tropical Storm Bertha off the Carolina coast moved in early Wednesday and never left, resulting in the postponement. The race – scheduled for 310.6 miles and 208 laps – will still air on FS1 Thursday, and will also be broadcast on PRN and SiriusXM Channel 90.

 

Chris Buescher – coming off a 10th-place finish just three days ago in the Coca-Cola 600 – will roll off the grid 11th in the Fastenal Ford, while Ryan Newman will fire off 27th in the Roush Performance Ford.

 

