Brad Keselowski won Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 in overtime, beating out Chase Elliott to win his first victory in NASCAR’s longest race of the year.

“I feel like I’ve thrown this race away a handful of times,” Keselowski told Fox Sports post-race. “I thought we were going to loose it today. I know we’ve lost it the way Chase lost it the way Chase lost it and I’m so happy for the team. I wish my wife was here, I wish my daughters were here. It’s a major. It’s the Coke 600. That leaves one major for me. The Daytona 500. We’re checking them off.”

Keselwoski’s win on Sunday is the first win from Ford since 2002 in the Coke 600.

Jimmie Johnson, who originally finished second, failed post-race inspection and received a disqualification. The No. 48 failed the rear-end alignment in the oss station post-race.

Rounding out the top five were Chase Elliott in second, Ryan Blaney in third, Kyle Busch in fourth and Kevin Harvick in fifth.

Elliott who was leading with three laps to go pitted under caution and would restart 11th. This would give Keselowski the lead.

Chase Elliott on the fallout of pitting under the final caution: “those guys are going to do the opposite of whatever we do. That’s just part of it. You make decisions and live with them. It wasn’t the pit call. I think being on offense is fine.”

Denny Hamlin, who won Wednesday nights race at Darlington chances to make it back to back wins were dashed before the green flag waved. A piece of ballast fell off Hamlin’s car during the pace laps and would have to get it repaired on pit road before the start of the race. Hamlin started the race eight laps down and finished 29th.

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Charlotte Motor Speedway Wednesday night in a 500 kilometer race at 8:00 p.m. Eastern on Fox Sports 1.

Stage 1 Winner: Alex Bowman

Stage 2 Winner: Alex Bowman

Stage 3 Winner: Joey Logano

Race Winner: Brad Keselowski