5/24/2020

(pre-race)

Charlotte

No.11

Safety

Section 12.5.2.7.4.d Minimum Safety

Penalty Options

Note: Loss or separation of added ballast from the vehicle

Crew Chief (Chris Gabehart), Car Chief (Brandon Griffeth), Engineer (Scott Simmons) has been suspended for the next four NASCAR Cup Series points events, through June 10,

2020.