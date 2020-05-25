Jay Fabian post-race inspection failure transcript

THE MODERATOR: We're joined now by NASCAR Cup Series managing director Jay Fabian.

Jay, please walk us through what happened tonight with the 48 car.

JAY FABIAN: Yeah, so tonight after the race, post‑race inspection, going through the optical scanning station, the 48 car has failed the post‑race alignment numbers in the rule book and will be DQ'd.

THE MODERATOR: We'll open the floor for just a couple questions.

Can you be a little bit more specific in terms of what particular area? Obviously there's a fudge factor for the car movement. More detail on this please, sir.

JAY FABIAN: Yeah, the failure was rear alignment. It's the same thing that we check at least a handful of cars for post‑race after every event. I can't really give specifics on the numbers.

Yes, there is a pre‑race number and a post‑race number that does give a pretty decent tolerance. It was outside of those post‑race numbers.

This is a speeded‑up process with the crazy schedule. The team would still be allowed to potentially appeal by noon tomorrow?

JAY FABIAN: So they do have a standard right to appeal, just like any penalty. I would have to follow up, with the crazy schedule, like you said, with the rule book to see exactly when that deadline is because it's 2 in the morning eastern time. I would have to verify when that appeal deadline is.

Cliff tweeted they think they broke something. Is there any sort of allowance for breaks or damages when deciding on this type of penalty?

JAY FABIAN: The 48 ran strong tonight all night. I hate it for them. They had a good car, performed well.

But, yeah, the allowance is built in for parts that move. There's an allowance for that. But if parts break, you know, the number is the number. There is no real parameter outside of that.

There's parts in the past that have been designed to failure break. Certainly not suggesting that's the case here. But that's what's gotten us to this hardline of this is a post‑race number and there is a fair tolerance from pre‑race numbers to post.

Can you characterize it at all? Was it close or not close?

JAY FABIAN: Yeah, I'm not going to characterize that. It was out of the box. In the OSS, once that box turns red, it's exactly like a speeding penalty. There is no turning back from that.

THE MODERATOR: Jay, thank you for taking the time for running us through the penalty tonight.

JAY FABIAN: Thank you. Sorry it's so late. Appreciate y'all joining us.

NASCAR PR