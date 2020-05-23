JJ Yeley to Partner with Veterans Community Project for The Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

JJ Yeley and Veterans Community Project (VCP) have teamed up together for the Memorial Day weekend Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Yeley will pilot the No. 7 Tommy Baldwin Racing Chevrolet in the 600-mile event on May 24.



"I am excited to be partnering together with Veterans Community Project for this weekends Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway," commented Yeley. "The Memorial Day weekend is always special at Charlotte Motor Speedway, honoring our fallen service members.



Veterans Community Project is a Missouri-based non-profit. VCP is dedicated to supporting every man and woman who took the oath for our country. Determined to make a difference in the lives of homeless veterans, a task accomplished by the community for the community. For more information on VCP or how to get involved, visit www.veteranscommunityproject. org.



“I was stationed in North Carolina and that’s where my love of racing began. I actually sold my dirt track car and everything I had for it, to help start Veterans Community Project. Now we have a village of 49 tiny houses for homeless Veterans in Kansas City and we’re expanding to Colorado this year. Seeing the VCP logo on JJ’s car is amazing. Our mission is to do everything we can to have our brothers and sisters’ backs. And if getting the word out in racing helps us support more of them, that’s something we want to do,” said Brandonn Mixon, Co-Founder and Chief Project Officer.



The Coca-Cola 600 will air live on FOX on Sunday May 24th at 6:00 pm. For more information on Tommy Baldwin Racing, visit www.tommybaldwinracing.com. For interest in sponsorship opportunities, email

TBR PR