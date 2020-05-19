Garrett Smithley Will Pilot the Victory Lane Quick Oil Change Special 40th Anniversary Car in The Coca-Cola 600

Garrett Smithley will pilot the No. 53 Rick Ware Racing entry at the Charlotte Motor Speedway's Coca-Cola 600 this weekend. On board Smithley's No. 53 is Victory Lane Quick Oil Change.



Victory Lane Quick Oil Change is one of the oldest quick lube franchises in the industry, founded in 1980 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Their trademarks and logo, with the distinctive checkered flag, provide outstanding brand recognition. With 40+ locations, Victory Lane is rapidly growing in select US and Canadian markets.



“I am excited to have Victory Lane Quick Oil Change on board my No. 53 Rick Ware Racing car for the upcoming Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway," commented Smithley. "Victory Lane has been a great partner in my racing career, and I am excited to have their colors on board for one of the most iconic races in NASCAR."



In addition to sponsoring Smithley in the iRacing Pro Invitational Series, GunBroker.com will be offered the primary sponsorship for the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, July 4th weekend. Smithley will pilot one of the Rick Ware Racing charters in the coveted event.



“We’re thrilled to have GunBroker.com back on board with Rick Ware Racing,” said team owner, Rick Ware. “Garrett is a fantastic young race car driver and has recently been given the opportunity to showcase his talent in the iRacing Series. Having GunBroker.com come back on board not only for the iRacing events, but as a potential primary for other Cup events is a huge opportunity, especially during this difficult time."



In addition, Kendall Motor Oil, Redline Oil, Water Wetter, Buck's Oil, Clix Wipers and TrueBrand, will all make up the associate partners on board the No. 53.



For information on Rick Ware Racing visit www.WareRacing.com, or follow along on social media; Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. For sponsorship opportunities, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .





RWR PR