Good Greek Moving and Storage Partners with StarCom Racing for Darlington Raceway and Announces New Location in Greensville

StarCom Racing and its 00 Driver Quin Houff team up with Good Greek Moving and Storage, headquartered in West Palm Beach, for the Toyota 500 on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 7:30 PM ET at Darlington Raceway. Tune in to watch the race live on FS1 and MRN.



Aligned with its partnership at Darlington Raceway, Greek Moving and Storage is excited to announce the opening of its newest location in Greenville, SC! Good Greek Moving and Storage will begin operations in Greenville on June 1, 2020 and will be providing local, long distance, and statewide moves. Good Greek is proud to carry on the tradition of providing The Best Move Ever in the Greenville, SC market and beyond.



“I am very excited for our first race with Good Greek Movers on our #00 Chevy Camaro! There is no better way to debut their colors than at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina,” said Quin Houff, 00 Driver. “Good Greek Movers is all about speed, quality, and efficiency! I can’t wait to represent that well on track!”



Good Greek Moving and Storage is excited to be a part of some of the nation's few live sporting events, by being the main car sponsor of the Darlington 500k on Wednesday May 20, 2020, followed by two races in Charlotte including the Coca Cola 600, Dixie 400, and the Coke Zero 400.



“I am both proud and excited about the opening of our Greenville SC branch, and we are equally excited to support our Starcom Racing driver, Quin Houff who will be behind the wheel of a Chevy Camaro #00,” said the Founder and CEO, Spero Georgedakis, The Good Greek. Good Greek Moving and Storage is also opening in Tampa, FL on June 1, followed by Dallas TX in the near future.



For more information on StarCom Racing or to gear up with Quin Houff merchandise, visit. www.starcomracing.com or follow the team on social media @starcomracing.



Starcom Racing PR