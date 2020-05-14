Rick Ware Racing Heads to Darlington Raceway with Team Changes

NASCAR returns this weekend at Darlington Raceway, and Rick Ware Racing (RWR) heads into the rest of the season with some exciting changes. In addition to moving race shops from Thomasville to Mooresville, North Carolina, RWR has some internal personnel changes moving forward.



Kenny Evans has been promoted to the Vice President of Operations for Rick Ware Racing. After joining RWR in 2017, Evans was the Competition Director, overseeing the then two car operation, and has helped to grow the organization over the course of two years.



"I've been working in the NASCAR garage for over twenty years," Evans stated. "I am fortunate that Rick and Lisa have allowed me to come in and help rebuild and transfer RWR over the past couple years. This small team has a great group of employees, along with a solid group of drivers, that continue to help the organization grow."



Kate Fegley has been named the General Manager for the team. After several years in the NASCAR Cup Series garage, handling everything from Public Relations to Marketing and Sponsorships to Team Relations, Fegley’s hands on approach has helped to elevate her career as one of the few female GM’s in the sport.



"Growing up, I always dreamed that I would get to work within the NASCAR industry. Never did I believe that I would have the opportunity to help build and grow a NASCAR Cup Series team. Rick and Lisa are great people, who have given me an amazing opportunity in this sport. I am beyond thankful, and can't wait to see where RWR grows to in the near future," Fegley said.



JR Courage has been named as the Team Manager. Courage, the former Regional Vice President of PODS Moving & Storage, brings a fresh light to the organization’s marketing and social media platforms.



"Coming from Corporate America to Rick Ware Racing is a refreshing change of pace," commented Courage. "Applying the tacts used in everyday big business to NASCAR's growing involvement in the Fortune 100 & Fortune 500 space, is our primary focus moving forward, which I am really excited to help tackle at RWR."

