McDowell to Race with CarParts.com at Darlington

The events at Darlington will serve as the much-anticipated return to racing and one of the first live sporting events on FOX in several weeks. The NASCAR Cup Series has not competed on track since March 8, due to the impact of the novel coronavirus.



Getting drivers back on the road, especially when we need essential workers to get back to work, is a driving force that has naturally fueled CarParts.com's partnership with FRM. Established in 1999, CarParts.com has helped millions of drivers across the United States fix their cars and keep their vehicles running. With an easy-to-navigate, mobile-friendly website and vehicle selector, CarParts.com offers customers guaranteed fitment and an ultimately convenient online shopping experience. To date, the online retailer has delivered over 50 million parts straight to customers' doors all across America.



"NASCAR fans understand the value of performance and they understand the importance of good-skilled competition even in difficult times," said Lev Peker, CEO of CarParts.com and its parent company, US Auto Parts. "We are grateful for the opportunity to align with Front Row Motorsports and Michael McDowell to do our part and help reintroduce NASCAR back to fans who have been eagerly anticipating its return."



"I'm looking forward to getting back on track this weekend with CarParts.com," said McDowell. "Being one of the first live sporting events to return is not something any of us are taking lightly. We're doing everything we can from both the team side and the sanctioning body to put on a good show while making sure that all participants and their families are staying safe. Our No. 34 Ford Mustang is going to look and run great on the track, and we're ready to work hard."



The No. 34 CarParts.com Ford Mustang will make its debut at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, May 17. The NASCAR Cup Series race will air at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX and MRN.