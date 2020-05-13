Hot Dog! Oscar Mayer and Ryan Newman are back on the track

Fasten your meatbelts, NASCAR fans! Not only is NASCAR returning, but the iconic duo, Oscar Mayer and driver Ryan Newman, are back on the track at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, May 17.

For the first time this season, Newman will power the No. 6 Oscar Mayer Ford Mustang in a cookout-inspired paint scheme welcoming the sport and the meat brand back to NASCAR after a two-month pause, also marking Newman’s return to the track for the first time since February.

“Not only are we thrilled about the return of NASCAR, but to see Ryan back on the track will be something really special,” said Matt Riezman, Associate Director for Oscar Mayer. “The NASCAR community is a better place when Ryan Newman is racing, and we couldn’t be prouder that he’s doing so this weekend at Darlington in the No. 6 Oscar Mayer Ford Mustang.”

The Oscar Mayer Front Yard Cookout initiative inspired the No. 6 Oscar Mayer Ford Mustang paint scheme for Darlington. To celebrate the return of NASCAR and Ryan Newman, the brand is encouraging fans to recreate their own at-home infield experience by firing up the grill and connecting with fellow race fans and neighbors on their front lawn from a safe distance.

Snap a pic of your pre-race cookout and share with us for a good cause! Each usage of #FrontYardCookout on Twitter donates one additional meal to Feeding America on top of the brand’s 1 million meal commitment. Oscar Mayer’s Front Yard Cookout runs through May 31, 2020.

“I always look forward to racing at Darlington, and this weekend will be even more special as we celebrate NASCAR’s return to the track,” said Ryan Newman, driver of the No. 6 Oscar Mayer Ford Mustang. “The team and I are excited to get behind the wheel with Oscar Mayer while fans cheer us on around the country.”

After a strong 2019 season, Oscar Mayer announced plans to keep celebrating its love of meat with NASCAR fans by serving as the primary sponsor on the No. 6 Ford for multiple races during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

