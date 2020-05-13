NASCAR America at home provides coverage of NASCAR's return and post-race analysis across NBC Sports digital platforms

NBC Sports covers the return of NASCAR and provides post-race analysis of upcoming races at Darlington Raceway and Charlotte Motor Speedway with new digital editions of NASCAR America At Home on NBCSports.com and the Motorsports on NBC YouTube page.

New weekday editions of NASCAR America At Home will be posted during the week, examining how drivers and teams are preparing to return to the track and resume the 2020 NASCAR campaign. In addition, new post-race episodes of NASCAR America At Home will be posted following the checkered flag of each NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series race, as the NBC Sports NASCAR team provides in-depth analysis for each event.

NASCAR America At Home weekday and post-race episodes will include appearances from NBC Sports NASCAR commentators Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, Dale Jarrett, Kyle Petty, Steve Letarte, Marty Snider, Parker Kligerman, Rutledge Wood and Krista Voda.

NASCAR Cup Series champion Matt Kenseth speaks with Dale Earnhardt Jr. today’s episode of The Dale Jr. Download at 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Kenseth, who came out of retirement earlier this year, will discuss his return to NASCAR and driving for Chip Ganassi Racing in 2020. Following are excerpts from their conversation.

Kenseth on hopes for his return to NASCAR: “I hope to be competitive…it’s going to be a steep learning curve…I’m already a little anxious about that first lap at Darlington. But my goals aren’t any different than they used to be…be the best I can be, go out and hope you can put everything together and figure out how to win.”

Kenseth on mental and physical training: “There are a lot more tools today than there were 10 years ago, if you can’t be in the car. I don’t think anything replaces being in the car and working with the team…talking to my teammate Kurt (Busch) a lot, try to be as mentally prepared as you can, changing up some of the physical training as well…but you know, you can never give away trade secrets (laughing).”

Earnhardt Jr.: “I’ve rode bikes with Matt. Biking is a very social activity – but not so much with Matt because he’s always about 100 yards ahead of me (laughing)! I can’t even carry a conversation on with the guy…he’s got to get his workout in.”

