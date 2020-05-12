Scag Power Equipment Joins Front Row Motorsports at Darlington

The events at one of NASCAR's most historic tracks will mark the first time the sport has competed since March 8, due to the impact of the novel coronavirus. It will also be one of the first live sports on FOX.

"We've been tasked with a huge responsibility, carrying the world of live sports into a new normal," said Nemechek. "Our goal this weekend is to return to racing as safely as possible. Being able team up with a new partner such as Scag Power Equipment at Darlington gives us added motivation to restart the season on a positive note. Our No. 38 team is ready to work hard and perform at the top level, just like Scag's mowers."

Scag Power Equipment, a division of Metalcraft of Mayville, has been producing premium, heavy-duty mowers for its commercial and residential customers since 1983. Scag Power Equipment's innovation and attention to quality is known and respected throughout the power equipment industry. Mowers and accessories are designed to be user friendly, with an emphasis on quality, performance, ease of maintenance, profitability and long life.

Scag is no stranger to the world of motorsports, though this weekend will mark the company's debut at the NASCAR Cup Series level.

"We're thankful for the opportunity to participate in NASCAR's return to racing with Front Row Motorsports and John Hunter Nemechek," said Chris Frame, President of Scag Power Equipment. "It's truly an honor to play a small part in helping the rest of the world get back on its feet in these difficult times. We're looking forward to seeing the No. 38 car carrying our colors on track."

The No. 38 Scag Power Equipment Ford Mustang will make its debut at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, May 17. The NASCAR Cup Series race will air at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX and MRN.