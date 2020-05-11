Tommy Baldwin Racing to Return to the NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington Raceway

Tommy Baldwin Racing (TBR) will make its return to the NASCAR Cup Series starting at Darlington Raceway, this Sunday. Baldwin will field the No. 7 Chevrolet, for the first race back, after a two month break in the 2020 NASCAR season.



"I am excited to be returning to the NASCAR Cup Series," commented Tommy Baldwin. "I have been in this sport for a long time, and I believe now is the best time to get back to the track."



Piloting the No. 7 TBR Chevrolet is NASCAR young gun driver, Josh Bilicki. Gravely Mowers, a high-performance commercial lawn mower company, will act as the primary sponsor on the No. 7 Camaro. CNC Swiss Machining, an Addison, Illinois based company, has also joined as an associate partner.



"I am very excited to be piloting the No.7 Gravely/CNC Swiss Machining Camaro for Tommy Baldwin Racing," said Josh Bilicki. "Darlington is one of my favorite tracks, and I can't wait to get back on track, after a long two month break."



Darlington Raceway will air live on FOX on Sunday May 17th at 3:30pm. For more information on Tommy Baldwin Racing, visit www.tommybaldwinracing.com. For interest in sponsorship opportunities, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

TBR PR