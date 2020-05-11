NASCAR Racing Returns with Live Coverage of Upcoming Races at Darlington Raceway on SiriusXM

With the welcome return of NASCAR racing this weekend, SiriusXM will offer fans live coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series races being run at Darlington Raceway.

The SiriusXM NASCAR Radio channel will carry the live broadcast of the NASCAR Cup Series race this Sunday, May 17 (pre-race starting at 2:30 pm ET). This will be the first race run since the NASCAR schedule was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic in early March. In the days that follow, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will also provide live coverage of the other races at Darlington, the NASCAR Xfinity Series race (Tuesday, May 19, 7:30 pm ET) and a second NASCAR Cup Series race (Wednesday, May 20, 6:30 pm ET).

SiriusXM NASCAR Radio airs every NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race live throughout the season. SiriusXM also offers additional Driver2Crew ChatterTM channels that carry the team communications for multiple drivers during NASCAR Cup Series races. For Sunday’s race at Darlington, listeners can hear the in-car audio for Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott and Ryan Newman. Channel assignments can be found here: https://blog.siriusxm.com/nascar-racing-returns-with-live-coverage-of-upcoming-races-on-siriusxm

In addition to live race coverage fans continue to get daily news, analysis and interviews with drivers, owners and crew members on the exclusive 24/7 SiriusXM NASCAR Radio channel.

Kevin Harvick, driver of the No. 4 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing, will host a special live edition of his SiriusXM show, Happy Hours, on Wednesday, May 13 (1:00-3:00 pm ET), alongside co-host Matt Yocum. Harvick will be competing in the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series races at Darlington. He resumed hosting his SiriusXM show when racing was suspended in March and, on this episode, will be taking calls from NASCAR fans around the country, and sharing the excitement and preparation involved for drivers and teams who are headed back to the track.

SiriusXM NASCAR Radio is available to subscribers nationwide on SiriusXM radios (channel 90) and those subscribers with the SiriusXM All Access package can also tune in via the SiriusXM app and at home with Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant or however they stream in their house. Go to SiriusXM.com/NASCARonSXM for more info.

SXM PR