Stewart-Haas Racing Expands Partnership with Novant Health by Manufacturing ICU Webcam Carts

In addition to making parts and pieces for its fleet of racecars, Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) is making ICU webcam carts for Novant Health.

The championship-winning NASCAR team began building a prototype cart in mid-April for use in hospitals’ intensive care units. SHR recently delivered 10 of its ICU webcam carts to Novant Health, with the plan to build 110 units over the coming weeks for use across Novant Health’s integrated system of physician practices, hospitals and outpatient centers.

The carts, measuring six-and-a-half feet tall and weighing approximately 30 pounds, include a camera at the top, enabling remote monitoring of patients by Novant Health technicians. This technology improves overall outcomes by shortening length-of-stay times and limiting exposure to COVID-19.

SHR’s ability to manufacture these ICU webcam carts represents an expansion of its partnership with Novant Health, as the race team picked up and delivered 2 million face masks two weeks ago, replenishing Novant Health’s supplies and ensuring its frontline team members are protected amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we are based in North Carolina and immersed in NASCAR, we’ve seen how well race teams adapt and innovate to stay competitive,” said Mark Welch, senior vice president of supply chain, Novant Health. “Stewart-Haas Racing has proven this point, designing and manufacturing in-demand ICU webcam carts for us in the span of three weeks. Novant Health had a demand, needed a solution, and Stewart-Haas Racing responded. Its quickness and attention to detail is a testament to their success, and our patients are the beneficiaries.”

With Autodesk Fusion 360 design and manufacturing software, SHR used its in-house CNC (Computerized Numerical Control) machine shop outfitted with tools from Haas Automation to create an efficient, lightweight and easy-to-clean ICU webcam cart that provides a new level of digital wellness technology. Even the paint is high-tech, as the purple and white ChromaPremier coating from industry-leader Axalta is anti-microbial to allow for improved cleaning.

“Building ICU webcam carts for Novant Health was a challenge we eagerly accepted,” said Mike Verlander, vice president of sales and marketing, SHR. “We’re used to working under tight deadlines and the parts we manufacture have to stand up to the highest scrutiny and maximum tolerances. Thanks to Haas Automation, Autodesk and Axalta, everything we need to design and manufacture is available under one roof. As satisfying as it is to use these resources to win races and championships, we take a great deal of pride in creating something that is a must-have for doctors and nurses.”

Even as the NASCAR season gets ready to resume May 17 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, SHR was able to scale up its state-of-the-art machine shop to produce ICU webcam carts for Novant Health. Specifically, SHR personnel use Haas CNC Mill Model VF4SS with a TR210 Trunnion, Haas CNC Mill Model VM2 with a TR160 Trunnion, Haas CNC Lathe Model ST20SS and Haas CNC Lathe Model ST30SSY to manufacture all the structural elements of the ICU webcam carts.

SHR PR