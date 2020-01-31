MBM Motorsports and RoofClaim.com Announce Multi-Race Partnership

Motorsports Business Management (MBM Motorsports) and RoofClaim.com announced today a multi-race partnership beginning at Daytona during Speedweeks, which starts Thursday, February 6th when the NASCAR Cup Series haulers enter Daytona International Speedway to kick off the NASCAR Cup Series 2020 schedule.

RoofClaim.com is a technology services company serving communities in major markets across the U.S.. RoofClaim.com focuses primarily on insurance claims processing and roof replacements for storm-damaged homes through the use of cutting edge technology. The company also has its Preferred Contractor Network which allows RoofClaim.com to partner with qualified contractors across the nation. The company was founded by Brian Wedding, who serves as RoofClaim.com’s Chief Executive Officer. Additionally, the RoofClaim.com CEO is a longtime advocate of professional and collegiate sports and has aligned the company with the athletic programs of several major universities. This includes the University of Central Florida, University of South Florida, and Florida Atlantic University, home to RoofClaim.com Arena. RoofClaim.com also has sponsorship agreements with the National Football League’s Miami Dolphins and now the MBM Motorsports #66 in the NASCAR Cup Series.

" This sponsorship allows us to support Timmy Hill, an up and coming driver, and immerse our organization in the world of NASCAR motor sports,” said RoofClaim.com CEO Brian Wedding. “NASCAR has a large and loyal fan base so when I was presented with this opportunity it was a simple decision. I look forward to watching the #66 RoofClaim.com car compete in the 2020 season."

Timmy Hill is the Son of former NASCAR driver Jerry Hill and brother of current NASCAR driver Tyler Hill. Timmy Hill currently competes for MBM Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series and in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Hill was born in Port Tobacco, Maryland and began racing go-karts at the age of 12. In Karting, he won two World Karting Association championships. In 2011 Hill moved up to the NASCAR Xfinity Series where he won the Rookie of the Year honors. Hill has competed in 92 Cup Series races over the course of eight seasons, but he has never competed as a full-time driver. He competed in a career-high 21 races in the 2018 season, including 18 for MBM Motorsports. He made six more starts for the team in the 2017 season and six additional starts in the 2019 season. Hill finished fifth in the October 26th Gander Outdoor Truck Series race in Martinsville, which his career best NASCAR Truck Series finish. Hill’s best NASCAR Xfinity Series finish is 7th, which he did twice for MBM Motorsports with the last being last August at Bristol Motor Speedway.

I was already excited to get the season started at Daytona with everyone at MBM Motorsports, and to get the news that we have added a quality sponsor like RoofClaim.com makes it that much more exciting!” stated Timmy Hill. “I know Carl and everyone at MBM Motorsports has worked very hard during the off season and we are looking forward to unloading at Daytona and do all we can to put the RoofClaim.com #66 in the Daytona 500.”

The RoofClaim.com entry at Daytona will be a Ford Mustang which will be powered with a Roush Yates powerplant. MBM Motorsports normally competes with Toyota equipment and has their own engine program. MBM Motorsports will also compete with three teams in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the 2020 season. MBM Motorsports is owned by NASCAR veteran Carl Long and was formed in 2014. MBM Motorsports has competed part time in the NASCAR Cup Series since 2017. MBM Motorsports best finish in the NASCAR Cup Series is 14th which came with Timmy Hill behind the wheel in the 2017 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. MBM Motorsports is planning on competing in the full 2020 NASCAR Cup Series schedule with the #66 team.

“We have been working very hard to make our race team more competitive. My business partners have been instrumental in keeping us heading in the right direction,” said team owner Carl Long. “To have such a prestigious company like RoofClaim.com come on board really helps take our race program to another level. We look forward to representing their company and marketing their brand throughout the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series schedule.”

For more on RoofClaim.com, please visit their Facebook page. Roofclaim.com is also active on Twitter. You can follow and Tweet with them @RoofClaimUS or Instagram @roofclaimus.

For more on Timmy Hill, please visit his Facebook page. Hill is also active on Twitter. You can follow and Tweet with him @TimmyHillRacer or Instagram @TimmyHillRacer.

For more on MBM Motorsports, please visit their Facebook page. MBM Motorsports is also active on Twitter. You can follow and Tweet with them @mbmmotorsports or Instagram @mbmmotorsports.

MBM PR