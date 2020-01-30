“John Andretti embodied the spirit of a champion and inspired an entire fan base through his courageous battle with cancer. He was a fierce competitor throughout his life, and we are saddened by his passing. The entire NASCAR family extends its deepest condolences and prayers to John’s family.” -- Steve Phelps, NASCAR President
NASCAR statement on the passing of John Andretti
30 Jan 2020 Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest Staff
