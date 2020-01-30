NBC Sports presents 2020 NASCAR Hall of Fam induction ceremony this Friday, January 31, at 8 P.M. ET on NBCSN

NBC Sports will present live coverage of the 2020 NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony this Friday, January 31, at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN. The two-hour special will celebrate the 11th annual NASCAR Hall of Fame class, featuring five NASCAR legends who have shown immense commitment to the sport.

The Class of 2020 features Tony Stewart, Joe Gibbs, Bobby Labonte, Buddy Baker, and Waddell Wilson. In addition, longtime pit reporter and magazine editor Dick Berggren will receive the 2020 Squier-Hall Award for NASCAR Media Excellence.

Tony Stewart – The three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion amassed 49 victories in his 18 seasons, including a pair of wins at the Brickyard, and is part owner of Stewart-Haas Racing;

Joe Gibbs – Referred to in NASCAR circles simply as “Coach,” the three-time Super Bowl champion coach started Joe Gibbs Racing in 1992. The team has earned 176 victories and five championships in Cup Series competition;

Bobby Labonte – Labonte totaled 21 Cup Series wins in his career and was the first of five drivers to win both Xfinity and Cup Series titles, taking the latter in 2000;

Buddy Baker – The son of NASCAR Hall of Famer Buck Baker, Buddy Baker’s on-track accomplishments include wins in the 1980 Daytona 500 and the World 600 (1968, 1972-73), before shifting to the broadcast booth for CBS Sports and SiriusXM;

Waddell Wilson – As an engine builder, Wilson’s engines powered the likes of David Pearson, Bobby Allison, and Darrell Waltrip. As a crew chief, Wilson guided three cars to Daytona 500 victories, including fellow 2020 inductee Buddy Baker.

NBC Sports Group’s Krista Voda and Rick Allen will co-host Friday’s ceremony from the Crown Ballroom at the Charlotte Convention Center, in Charlotte, N.C. Marty Snider will provide interviews with drivers and owners in attendance.

