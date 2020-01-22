Roush Fenway Racing Names Castrol® as Team’s Official Oil Partner

Roush Fenway Racing has announced a partnership with Castrol for the high-performance lubricant brand to be the team’s official oil partner. In addition, Castrol will serve as a primary sponsor on Ryan Newman’s No. 6 NASCAR Cup Series entry in select events.

“We are really excited to have Castrol on board as our official oil partner,” said NASCAR Hall of Famer and team co-owner Jack Roush. “Castrol has been a leader in engine lubrication for as long as I can recall. They have a history of competing with great success at the highest levels of motorsports. I’m looking forward to the edge we feel they will provide our race cars going forward and we can’t wait to launch our partnership in Daytona.”

Roush Fenway Fords will run Castrol Oil exclusively in all of its Ford machines, with Castrol’s debut as a primary coming at Auto Club Speedway on March 1.

“Jack has a hard-earned reputation for success in NASCAR and all of us at Castrol are thrilled by the opportunity to join the Roush Fenway team,” said David Bouet, Castrol’s US president.

“Castrol has a long history of partnership and success with many Ford teams – in NHRA, World Rally and with the iconic Ford GTs in endurance. We look forward to using this proven race expertise and our leading performance technology to build on the team’s record of success.”

NASCAR veteran Ryan Newman has powered the No. 6 into a solid contender, propelling the iconic Ford Mustang back into the NASCAR playoffs last season with 14 top-10 finishes. Chris Buescher, who brought home Jack Roush’s eighth NASCAR Championship in 2015, returns to Roush Fenway to pilot the No. 17 in 2020.

