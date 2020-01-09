AdventHealth Grows Partnership with CGR and Larson; Adds Chastain for Two Races

AdventHealth, one of the nation’s largest faith-based health systems, continues to expand its relationship with Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) by once again teaming up with Kyle Larson on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for two races during the 2020 season. AdventHealth is also teaming up with Florida-native Ross Chastain on the No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, prepared by CGR, in conjunction with Spire Motorsports, for starts at the DAYTONA 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Larson, CGR and AdventHealth have a history of winning. Previously, and quite memorably, Larson and AdventHealth partnered in 2019 for the All-Star Race weekend, where Larson won the Open race to transfer into and ultimately win the All-Star Race. AdventHealth will be on Larson’s No. 42 Chevrolet for the Clash at Daytona, and later in the season when the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Kansas Speedway for the Fall playoff race. AdventHealth has a significant business presence in both markets.

Florida-based AdventHealth will support Chastain, who continues to be a CGR development driver, in a Spire Motorsports entry as he makes his second career DAYTONA 500 start, following a 10th place finish in last year’s race. Chastain will also run the No. 77 AdventHealth Chevrolet in Charlotte for the Coca-Cola 600, while juggling full-time duties in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2020.

With 50 hospitals in almost a dozen states, iconic racetracks like Daytona International Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kansas Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway, are all located in close proximity to an AdventHealth market.

In addition to the race team sponsorship, AdventHealth has been a Founding Partner of Daytona International Speedway since 2014. As the Official Healthcare Partner of Daytona International Speedway, AdventHealth cares for more than 1,000 patients each year on-site. In the event of an emergency, there are 11 AdventHealth ambulances, two care centers and nine first aid stations standing ready to care for drivers and fans alike. The AdventHealth injector– or gate entrance – at the Daytona Beach, Florida, track is a 20,000-plus-square-foot oasis. The hospital system’s injector features messages of health, well-being and wholeness, as well as interactive games that naturally tie the sport of racing to health and wellness, testing race fans’ hand-eye coordination – a vital skill on the racetrack.

Welcome Back: Partnering with CGR since 2016, AdventHealth has also had a presence on the No. 1 car, racing in last year’s Clash at Daytona with Jamie McMurray, and with Kurt Busch’s entry in last year’s Fall race at Kansas, in addition to sponsoring Larson’s All-Star Race winning ride.

Feeling Whole, On and Off Track – AdventHealth continues to support the Human Innovation and Development Lab (HIDL) at CGR. The HIDL features tools, technology and unique training to improve the performance of CGR's pit crews and drivers and help them prepare for upcoming races both mentally and physically. Headed by Josh Wise, both Larson and Chastain utilize the resources made available in the HIDL.

David Banks, Chief Strategy Officer, AdventHealth: “We’ve been a proud supporter of Chip Ganassi Racing since 2016, and I’m really excited to further expand our winning partnership by teaming-up with both Kyle and Ross. This collaboration is something all of our employees across the nation can get excited about. We had a great run with Kyle last year and are excited about the 2020 season. In our first race on Kyle’s car, he not only raced his way into the NASCAR All-Star race, but also went on to win it! We are looking forward to continuing that momentum and success together in 2020. With our injector at the Daytona International Speedway, we’ve been able to engage with the hundreds of thousands of race fans that attend Speedweeks, but are beyond thrilled to have an AdventHealth car racing in the DAYTONA 500 for the first time ever. I can’t wait to watch Florida’s own “Melon Man” race on the track this year in our watermelon-themed AdventHealth Chevy.”

Doug Duchardt, Chief Operating Officer, Chip Ganassi Racing: "We are thrilled to be continuing our partnership with AdventHealth for a fifth year. The partnership has generated some exciting moments on track, like Kyle's All-Star win. Additionally, AdventHealth's dedication to helping people feel whole has aided the growth of our drivers and pit crews off the track through the Human Innovation and Development Lab. We're looking forward to another exciting year of the partnership."

Kyle Larson, Driver No. 42 AdventHealth Chevrolet Camaro ZL1: “It’s great to have AdventHealth back with the No. 42 team for some races in 2020. It was awesome to win with AdventHealth on our car at the All-Star Race, in their first race with the 42 team, and I hope we can have more exciting races with them this year. They have been a great partner, on and off the track, and I’m glad to see our relationship continue.”

“It’s great to have AdventHealth back with the No. 42 team for some races in 2020. It was awesome to win with AdventHealth on our car at the All-Star Race, in their first race with the 42 team, and I hope we can have more exciting races with them this year. They have been a great partner, on and off the track, and I’m glad to see our relationship continue.” Ross Chastain, Driver No. 77 AdventHealth Chevrolet Camaro ZL1: “To have the opportunity to run the DAYTONA 500 is awesome, and it’s great to do it this year with AdventHealth on board my car. I’ve only had one start in the DAYTONA 500, and can’t wait to run that race again in what I know will be a competitive car. I’m also looking forward to racing the Coca-Cola 600. That’s another iconic race that all of us want to win.”

